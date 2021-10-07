NY Post

President Biden’s popularity continues to plummet over his foreign policy fiascos, inability to sell his keynote domestic agendas in his own party — and even his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows just 38 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, down from 42 percent in the same poll three weeks ago and 50 percent approval in mid-February. “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement summarizing the devastating findings. The poll puts Biden underwater on his handling of every major issue. Approval of the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Quinnipiac put at 65 percent in late May, was down to 48 percent in Wednesday’s poll. Disapproval of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, by contrast, has shot up to 50 percent from 30 percent in late May.

