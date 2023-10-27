Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney ADMITS he declined to prosecute Hunter for tax crimes and says it was because he was too ‘short-staffed’ and didn’t have enough lawyers to pursue the case

A top Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney has confirmed he declined to prosecute Hunter Biden for tax crimes, bizarrely claiming he was ‘resource-strapped’ and didn’t have enough lawyers to handle the case.
DailyMail.com reviewed the transcript of a closed-door House Judiciary Committee interview with Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, which was conducted on Tuesday.
Estrada detailed a phone call he had in October 2022 with David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, who is leading the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged gun and tax offences.