Biden-Appointed Activists Are Abolishing ICE from Within

The agency I devoted my life to is under siege from within. The officers at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are patriotic and dedicated to enforcing America’s laws. Management in Washington, however, appears to be dedicated to gutting immigration enforcement. They may as well be on the path to remaking the agency as Immigration and Customs Evasion.

“Abolish ICE” groups have taken hold inside the agency I used to run and are destroying it from within. Leadership at ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), which is historically law enforcement-driven, has been co-opted by Biden Administration officials hell-bent on turning the agency into a social services, catch-and-release organization.

While it would be best if ICE followed our immigration laws and didn’t release millions of illegal immigrants in the country as they wait for a decision after years of immigration proceedings, we should at the very least monitor illegal aliens to ensure compliance with final orders, a practice in rapid decline under Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

biden border

Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico, Saturday, April 20, 2019. Thousands of migrants in several different caravans have been gathering in Chiapas in recent days and weeks. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Instead, ICE is following a release and non-report policy.

In August alone, more than 300,000 immigrants crossed the Southwest border, the highest monthly total in U.S. history.

ICE’s own statistics reveal that 80 percent of illegal immigrants that were released into the interior by the Biden Administration weren’t given a court summons. The immigrants were told to check in with ICE within 60 days, and of course, nearly half didn’t check in at all.

They’ve disappeared into the country, never to be seen again.

