Biden appears to FORGET the name of devastated Maui as he breaks silence on firestorm which has left at least 106 dead

Joe Biden on Tuesday appeared to forget the name Maui, referring to the island in a speech in Milwaukee as ‘the one where you see on television all the time.’ As the death toll rose to 106, and as rescuers continued to comb the rubble in Lahaina, Hawaii, the president told the crowd that there were still fires on the Big Island – also known as Hawaii. He pointed out the fires were blazing on the Big Island, not Maui, but appeared to struggle to name Maui.

‘The Army helicopters helped fire suppression efforts on the Big Island because there’s still some burning on the Big Island — not the one that, not the one where you see on television all the time,’ he said.

READ MORE