FOX NEWS:

Former Vice President Joe Biden offered an apology late on Tuesday for previously referring to President Clinton’s impeachment as a “partisan lynching,” just hours after he condemned President Trump for referring to his own impeachment with the same term.

Trump was widely criticized for claiming on Twitter that Republicans are witnessing a “lynching.” Several 2020 Democrats piled on the president, including the 2020 frontrunner.

“Impeachment is not ‘lynching,’ it is part of our Constitution,” Biden reacted. “Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It’s despicable.”