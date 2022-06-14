DESERET NEWS:

The largest migrant caravan of the year set off toward the U.S.-Mexico border last week, coinciding with a regional summit where President Joe Biden announced changes to American immigration policy.

By Saturday, Mexican authorities announced they had issued 7,000 temporary documents and travel visas, and reported that the caravan had largely dispersed — however, the majority are still attempting to cross the border into the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

What’s driving the news: Migrant caravans are a common way for people fleeing violence in South and Central America to travel north. Though the caravans themselves are usually broken up before they reach points of entry, many of the migrants eventually apply for asylum at the U.S. border.

Despite claims that the caravan was dispersed, reports indicate that thousands of migrants will be traveling north in the coming weeks. Here’s what we know:

Over 6,000 migrants had stopped in Tapachula, Mexico, many of them waiting for the temporary documents needed to travel north to the U.S. border.

The caravan was initially estimated to grow to as many as 15,000 people. That would have made it the largest to ever assemble in Mexico, though it’s now fizzling out as many asylum-seekers make individual travel plans after being granted the necessary documents from Mexican authorities.

