Biden announces $100M for Palestinians, pledges ‘unprecedented’ Israel aid

President Biden announced Wednesday in Israel that the US government would give $100 million to support Palestinians — while also sharing plans to ask Congress for an “unprecedented” aid package for the Jewish state’s military as it prepares to invade Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The 80-year-old president visited Israel in a show of support following the terrorist group’s murder of more than 1,400 people and abduction of about 200 others in southern Israel on Oct 7.

At least 30 US citizens were killed and an unknown number are held as hostages.

“Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people. And I promise you we will do everything in our power to make sure that it will be,” Biden said in Tel Aviv after meeting with Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and saying “the other team” caused a Tuesday hospital explosion in Gaza that forced the cancelation of planned meetings with Arab leaders in Jordan.

“For decades, we’ve ensured Israel’s qualitative military edge. Later this week, I’m going to ask the United States Congress for an unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense,” the president added.

