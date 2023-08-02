Biden allies are PHOTOSHOPPING images of the 80-year-old president to make him look younger

The tweet showed two presidents. President Joe Biden looks trim in a white polo shirt, trademark aviator shades over his youthful face.

Next to him, former President Donald Trump is caught in a less flattering light, his golf shirt hanging over folds of flab.

‘As I have said before,’ tweeted Chris Jackson, ‘if they want to make this campaign about fitness: game on.’

Just one problem. The image of 80-year-old Biden had been manipulated to give him the face of someone decades younger.

Not that it mattered to Jackson, who waded into Democratic politics at the age of 19 and whose Twitter profile shows him at the White House.

