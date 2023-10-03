Biden alcohol czar says US may follow Canada, limit beers to two a week: ‘what a joke’

President Biden’s alcohol czar says Americans may be told by officials to have no more than two beers a week.Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) George Koob told the Daily Mail on Thursday that the U.S. may follow Canada’s footsteps on alcohol guidelines.

Currently, American guidelines recommend men limit themselves to two drinks per day while women should only have one drink. The American recommendations are up for review in 2025.

Canada’s guidelines recommend only having two drinks per week.

Koob, who said he partakes of a couple of glasses of “buttery Californian Chardonnay” a week, said he was watching the Canadian “big experiment” with interest.

“If there’s health benefits, I think people will start to re-evaluate where we’re at,” Koob said.

