NBC NEWS:

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said Sunday, but only as long as Russia does not invade its neighbor.

The development, first announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after President Emmanuel Macron spoke to each leader separately, seemed to throw into question the timing of Russia’s widely expected invasion of Ukraine.

Three sources, including two White House officials, said a final decision on such a summit would be made only after further talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

