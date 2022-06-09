Hours before President Biden taped a late-night comedy interview with ABC host Jimmy Kimmel, he attempted a pratfall of his own — tripping up the steps of Air Force One as he embarked on another day without a one-on-one interview with a journalist.

Biden began his fraught ascension of the plane’s stairs after declining to take questions from reporters, who grumbled during the flight to Los Angeles about Biden’s lack of press availability.

The commander in chief’s stagger went largely unnoticed, in part because footage was not immediately published by TV outlets such as C-SPAN, which have access to unfiltered pool feeds.

Biden’s interview with Kimmel, a comedian, was booked despite the fact that the president hasn’t given an on-record sit-down interview to a reporter in about four months.

Just before his fall, Biden delivered a statement responding to Tuesday night primary elections that featured the recall of far-left San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

