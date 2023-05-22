NY Post

President Biden told US forces stationed in Japan that his son Beau perished in the Iraq War, a video obtained exclusively by The Post reveals — after the president stoked questions about his own mental acuity by making the same incorrect claim at least twice last year. “My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” the 80-year-old president said during an informal visit with US Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Thursday. The traveling press corps, which has faced repeated access issues while covering the nation’s oldest-ever president, was kept far enough away that the remarks were inaudible. The White House press office did not put out an official transcript, almost allowing the error to escape public notice. Biden said in October of last year that Beau “lost his life in Iraq” and claimed the following month that Iraq was “where my son died.” In fact, the president’s son died of brain cancer in 2015 at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Md. Such glaring factual errors are a political liability for Biden, who is seeking a second term in 2024. A Washington Post-ABC poll released earlier this month found that just 32% of the public believes Biden has the mental sharpness required to serve as president.

Read more