President Joe Biden during a recent interview admitted that the United States military was running low on ammunition for Ukraine.

Biden said during an interview Friday with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on why he decided to green-light giving Ukrainian forces cluster bombs, despite disagreement among allies:

This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it… . And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians.

The U.S. has sent billions in military equipment to Ukraine, under what is referred to as “presidential drawdown authority,” which allows the U.S. military to transfer its equipment to other nations’ forces.

The Pentagon has insisted that it would not affect U.S. military readiness and that the equipment is coming from excess supplies. However, the controversial decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine reveals exactly how threadbare those excess supplies are running to support a war that has been fought mostly with artillery.

The Biden administration has painted the decision to send cluster bombs as only temporary, until it can produce enough 155 mm artillery rounds for Ukraine, which the U.S. has been struggling to do since it began supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia beginning February 2022.

