Biden Admits Houthis Are ‘Terrorists’ After Reversing Trump’s Foreign Terrorist Organization Designation

President Joe Biden admitted the Iran-backed Houthis are “terrorists,” after revoking former President Donald Trump’s designation of the group as terrorists early on in his administration.On Friday, a reporter asked Biden, “Are you willing to call the Houthis a terrorist group, sir?”The president responded, “I think they are.”Biden in February 2021 reversed Trump’s designation of the group as terrorists, which had cut them off from the international banking system.The Biden administration argued that the move would hurt Yemeni civilians and hindered negotiations with the group, which was locked in a war with U.S.-backed Saudi Arabia.

