Documents uncovered by the Media Research Center (MRC) revealed the Biden Administration used a $40 million grant program of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ostensibly earmarked for anti-terrorism purposes, to target conservative organizations and media, including Breitbart News.

The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program (TVTP) was established by the DHS in 2011 to combat Al Qaeda, but was vastly expanded in its scope by the Biden adminstration.

Its grants now encompass several “media literacy and online critical thinking initiatives,” the most radical of which accuse conservative organizations including Breitbart News, Turning Point USA, and the Heritage Foundation of turning Americans into violent neo-Nazis.

Under Biden, the program awarded eighty grants, totaling $39,611,999. Fifty-two percent of the grants were awarded to public institutions, and 48 percent went to private organizations.

One institution that was awarded a grant, the University of Dayton, used its DHS money to create a training program explaining how content from Breitbart News, Fox News, the Heritage Foundation, the National Rifle Association, PragerU, and the Republican National Committee among others led to far-right radicalization.

