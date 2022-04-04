DAILYMAIL.COM

Biden’s team sent a memo Monday to ICE prosecutors instructing them to consider dismissing older cases of immigrants who are not public safety threats

Comes after DHS Secretary Mayorkas released new rules in the fall deprioritizing deportation of nonresident criminals who are not a threat to public safety

There are around 1.5 million cases pending in immigration court, which officials claim is unsustainable as many take years to even be heard

Since Biden took office, CBP has encountered more than 2.2 million migrants and the border – and that number could as much as triple with the end of Title 42

CDC announced on Friday that Title 42 will end on May 23 after it quelled migration for the two years of the pandemic

The White House is instructing federal immigration prosecutors to consider dismissing older cases of immigrants who are not public safety threats as the administration braces for massive influx of migrations at the southern border once the pandemic-era Title 42 ends next month. An internal memo issued on Monday to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) prosecutors was obtained by BuzzFeed News, and details the latest effort from President Joe Biden’s administration to reshape the immigration system. The guidance was written by chief ICE attorney Kerry Doyle, a Biden appointee, was sent to prosecutors on Monday and represents another attempt by the agency to emphasize the discretion prosecutors have in court and lower the backlog of cases in immigration court.

