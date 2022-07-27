The Biden administration’s drive to link the provision of federal school lunch money to compliance with gender identity ideology was challenged Tuesday by 22 states saying they would take the matter to court.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last month announced in order for schools to receive funds for student lunches, breakfasts, and other food items, they must comply with its interpretation of the ban on discrimination based on sex in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and other food-related programs, which includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

“USDA is committed to administering all its programs with equity and fairness, and serving those in need with the highest dignity,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release.

“A key step in advancing these principles is rooting out discrimination in any form – including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

READ MORE