Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled Monday the United States would not call for a ceasefire in the Middle-East, opposing Democrat Senators demands Sunday.

“In all of these engagements we have made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices to the parties should they seek a cease-fire,” Blinken said Monday, the AP reported.

“Any diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we’ll support,” he continued. “And we are again willing and ready to do that. But ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a cease-fire.”

Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak reported Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who identifies as Jewish, “led 28 Senate Democrats on Sunday in calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Palestinian Hamas terrorists and Israel, even though the Israeli military says that it needs more time to neutralize the threat posed by Hamas.”

