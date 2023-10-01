Biden Administration Releases Energy Efficient Standards for Gas Furnaces

The Biden administration released finalized energy efficient standards for residential gas furnaces on Friday, September 29, and they come with a high cost for many households.

The Department of Energy (DOE) expects the rules to slash household utility bills from gas furnace use by $1.5 billion annually and reduce pollution.

By 2028, residential gas furnaces will be required to provide an annual fuel utilization efficiency of 95 percent. This means that a furnace must convert 95 percent of its fuel into heat. The current market standard for annual fuel utilization efficiency is 80 percent, and it was last updated in 2007, Fox News Digital reported.

READ MORE