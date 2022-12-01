The Joe Biden administration reportedly placed official Sam Brinton on leave one month ago following accusations that he stole a woman’s luggage at the airport.

The New York Post confirmed this week that the Biden administration placed Brinton “on leave about a month ago following the accusations.” The outlet noted:

Brinton — who became one of the government’s first non-binary officials — was placed on leave about a month ago following the accusations. official was named as their interim replacement earlier this month, according to the Exchange Monitor, which tracks government officials’ moves.

The “openly genderfluid” Sam Brinton joined the Joe Biden administration earlier this year as the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy before he was charged with a felony last month for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage. The incident allegedly occurred at Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport on September 16, when a woman arriving from New Orleans went to the baggage carousel only to find that her navy blue Vera Bradley roller bag was missing. Per Alpha News:

Law enforcement at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport were alerted to a missing suitcase in the baggage claim area on Sept. 16. The adult female victim said she flew into MSP on a Delta flight from New Orleans and went to retrieve her checked bag at carousel seven. Airport records confirmed the navy blue Vera Bradley roller bag arrived at 4:40 p.m. but was missing from the carousel. So law enforcement reviewed video surveillance footage from the baggage claim area and observed Brinton removing a navy blue roller bag from carousel seven, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint says Brinton removed a luggage tag from the bag, placed it into a handbag he was carrying, and “then left the area at a quick pace.” Brinton arrived at MSP Airport around 4:27 p.m. on an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., but did not check a bag, meaning he had no reason to visit baggage claim, according to the complaint.

