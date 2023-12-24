Biden administration ‘planned to keep Chinese spy balloon that hovered over US for weeks SECRET from the public and Congress’

Officials in the Biden administration had planned to keep a Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the US secret from the public, it has been claimed, with a top Air Force commander admitting the balloon exposed gaps in their intelligence gathering.

The balloon entered US airspace on 28 January and was shot down on 4 February after passing over multiple nuclear missile sites.

In a new report from NBC, the outlet has cited a former senior official briefed in the incident who claims that the administration had planned to keep it under wraps.

The source said: ‘Before it was spotted publicly, there was the intention to study it and let it pass over and not ever tell anyone about it.’

Biden’s administration has been adamant that the balloon, which Beijing previously denied was a government vessel, did not collect and transmit data.

