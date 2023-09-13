Biden administration officials shift blame for NYC migrant crisis on to Mayor Eric Adams: ‘It is not an operationally sound effort’

Biden administration officials have blamed Mayor Eric Adams for New York’s out-of-control migrant crisis as tensions heat up between the Democrat factions.

Department of Homeland Security employees have blasted the mayor’s office for having ‘no exit strategy’ for the 10,000 refugees the city takes in each month.

Their comments are the latest example of the president’s inner circle passing the humanitarian issue like a hot potato to local officials who in turn shunt responsibility back to the White House.

One Department of Homeland Security employee told NBC News insiders are worried this cycle could eclipse the accomplishments made by the government on other fronts.

Another official laid the blame squarely at the Mayor’s door, telling NBC Adams has ‘no exit strategy’ for moving thousands of refugees out of overflowing temporary housing units in the city.

‘It’s not an operationally sound effort,’ they said.

The federal official said they worked with a DHS team sent to study the way New York is handling asylum seekers in August, producing an assessment which has not been made publicly available.

Adams recently admitted the crisis is threatening to ‘destroy’ the Big Apple – but he blasted a lack of federal support, a ‘broken’ nationwide immigration system and Republicans bussing refugees from their own states into the city.

