President Joe Biden’s administration is making the cost of air conditioning more expensive via new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules, which are making the cost of refrigerants far more expensive as Americans head into the summer months.

According to reports, the EPA is “limiting” the supply of refrigerants, thereby boosting the cost, after deeming it a contributor of what the left has politically branded as “climate change.”

According to Fox News, “the production quotas have driven up their price about three-fold, and a recharge may cost $100 to $500 more than before these provisions took effect, depending on how much replacement refrigerant is needed.”

In other words, consumers who need air conditioner repairs could be paying much more due to the EPA regulations increasing the cost of the actual products. It could also be passed on to the consumer other ways as well, as the EPA rule also targets those who service air conditioners, requiring them to carry the product in “heavy refillable cylinders,” per the report.

