Biden administration has given $2.35 BILLION to the Taliban since the withdrawal: Damning report reveals huge wastes in taxpayers funds after 20 years in Afghanistan  

DAILYMAIL.COM Over the past two decades, $147.06 billion in US funding has been appropriated to the war-torn Middle Eastern nation The funds that have been appropriated since the Taliban takeover flow through non-governmental organizations – which the group has increasing control over USAID told the watchdog ‘Taliban interference in humanitarian assistance is the main barrier to beneficiaries accessing aid in 2023’ Since the fall of Afghanistan, the U.S. has forked over funds to groups under the brutal Taliban regime to the tune of $2.35 billion. That’s according to a new report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), released to the public on Tuesday. Another $1.7 billion ‘remained available for possible disbursement’ at the time of the report, dated July 30. The report was made public as the U.S. approaches the two-year anniversary of the frenzied withdrawal. The total amount of money appropriated for ‘reconstruction and related activities’ since 2002 dwarfs the figure from fiscal year 2022 and 2023. Over the past two decades, $147.06 billion in US funding has been appropriated to the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Read more