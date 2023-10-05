Biden Admin Rule Would Allow Lawsuits for Wrong Pronouns at Work

The Biden administration seeks to force transgender orthodoxy on ordinary Americans via its Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC aims to weaponize a federal law prohibiting harassment on the basis of sex in the workplace by forbidding employers to believe that biological sex can not be altered due to one’s self-identification, according to a report by the Daily Signal.

The federal agency published a proposed rule for workplace harassment Monday, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which states, “sex-based discrimination includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“Accordingly, sex-based harassment includes harassment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, including how that identity is expressed,” the EEOC claimed:

Examples include epithets regarding sexual orientation or gender identity; physical assault; harassment because an individual does not present in a manner that would stereotypically be associated with that person’s gender; intentional and repeated use of a name or pronoun inconsistent with the individual’s gender identity (misgendering); or the denial of access to a bathroom or other sex-segregated facility consistent with the individual’s gender identity.

