A 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman has been hit with two federal charges under the Espionage Act for his alleged role in the Pentagon leak.

Jack Teixeira appeared in a Boston federal court on Friday and is facing 15 years in prison if convicted of illegally taking and leaking classified information and military secrets.

Fresh questions are being asked as to how Teixeira, who lived with his mother in North Dighton, Massachusetts and accused of being behind the humiliating security breach, got clearance to access sensitive documents.

Dressed in tan prison scrubs and Merrell shoes, the youthful Teixeira, with a sandy brown crew cut, scanned the courtroom as he entered in handcuffs.

