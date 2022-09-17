White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that the administration has taken “unprecedented action” to secure the border–even as we face an ongoing border crisis.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration’s record on immigration at a press conference, answering a reporter who asked about the border crisis by remarking, “We understand that we have work to do, we understand that, and we have been doing the work to do that.”

She continued, “We have taken unprecedented action over the past year and a half to secure our border and rebuild a safe and orderly processing system.”

One self-proclaimed illegal immigrant told a Fox News reporter that the border is “open, not closed. The border is open.”

He even went on to say, “Everyone believes the border is open. It is open because we enter … no problem.” He also admitted that “we came illegally, not legally.”

As of the end of July 2022, a whopping 4.9 million illegal immigrants had entered our country since the start of the Biden administration. This figure does not include the number of illegal immigrants who have entered America in August or the first two weeks of September.

