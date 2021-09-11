NEWSMAX:

The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation, CNN reports.

The Justice Department filed the notice Friday in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Since 2012, the policy has protected from deportation more than 800,000 young immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. Without it, the fate of thousands of the program’s beneficiaries, known as the Dreamers, is in the hands of Congress, the now-more-conservative U.S. Supreme Court, and the Biden administration.