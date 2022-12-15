Breitbart

The White House on Monday announced $55 billion in economic aid, health care, and security support for Africa. President Joe Biden hosted a meeting for African leaders that began on Tuesday, during which the White House promised more details of the massive benefits package would be divulged. “Working closely with Congress, the U.S. will commit $55 billion to Africa over the course of the next three years across a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. Sullivan said the funds would support the African Union’s Agenda 2063 plan for economic development, in a rather transparent attempt to dispel any notion that the U.S. seeks to control the destiny of African nations. “That is not an American document. It is not an American Vision. It is the African Union’s document,” Sullivan insisted. The White House was equally transparent in its desire to avoid being seen as buying influence in Africa to counter the political investments China and Russia have been making.

Read More