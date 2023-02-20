The Biden administration announced nearly $500 million in additional aid for Ukraine, including $10 million for its energy infrastructure, after a surprise visit to Kyiv by President Joe Biden.

“Today, the United States announced $460 million in new support for Ukraine: $450 million worth of arms and equipment from DoD inventories under Presidential Drawdown Authority, as well as $10 million to support ongoing U.S. efforts to provide emergency assistance to help maintain Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said in a statement.

It is not clear how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, but a list of items provided in the $460 million package included: “$10 million Support for the transportation of equipment in support of maintaining Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.”

The new aid for Ukraine comes amid the backdrop of a town in Ohio struggling to get back on its feet after a catastrophic 50-car train derailment and subsequent toxic chemical release that caused nearby residents to flee their homes for shelters.

READ MORE