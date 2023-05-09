The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a new military aid package of $1.2 billion for Ukraine, bringing the total since its war with Russia began to $36.9 billion.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs,” the Pentagon said in an announcement.

The equipment will not come out of U.S. military stocks, as much of the assistance has so far, but rather, be purchased new from defense contractors from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The Pentagon highlighted its purchase of 155mm artillery rounds — something the West has been struggling to supply Ukraine with given the pace of usage by Ukraine’s military in its war against Russia.

