Biden Admin to Encourage More Migrants by Finding the Ones Already Here Jobs

The Biden administration claims that it doesn’t want millions of illegal aliens showing up at the border. Local mayors and governors who were all for sanctuary states and cities until tens of thousands of invaders showed up in their own jurisdictions claim the same thing. Instead of building a wall though they want work permits for the illegal alien invaders so they can get jobs and never leave. Biden will help them get it.

So really what Democrats from the White House down to NYC really want is more migrant invasions.

The Department of Homeland Security says it will launch a “national campaign” to help work-eligible migrants get employment authorization, just as Democratic politicians are pushing for the administration to expand work permits to migrants.

More here.