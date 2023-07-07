On Wednesday, Biden’s Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal in a Louisiana federal court after a federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the administration likely violated the First Amendment with their efforts to censor and suppress Americans’ free speech by colluding with social media companies.

According to Bloomberg, the Department of Justice’s filing signals the administration’s intent to take the case up to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The department also plans to ask the court to put Judge Terry Doughty’s ruling on hold during the appeal, a person familiar with the matter told the outlet.

On Tuesday, Doughty blocked administration officials from contacting social media companies with the intention of censoring political views and other speech protected under the First Amendment.

“The evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario,” wrote Judge Doughty. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’”

