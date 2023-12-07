Biden Admin. Sued over Censorship; NewsGuard Backgrounder

A new lawsuit headed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and three others alleges that President Joe Biden’s State Department worked to censor conservative views online.Paxton’s office joined the nonprofit New Civil Liberties Alliance, as well as the publications The Daily Wire and The Federalist, in the lawsuit filed Wednesday.The group pointed out that the State Department’s Global Engagement Center funded the Global Disinformation Index, a third-party group that organizes an “exclusion list” of “disinformation” spreaders.Records unveiled by the House Judiciary Committee also showed that the GEC worked with the Election Integrity Partnership, another third party, to regulate speech ahead of the 2020 election.Earlier this year, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy called out groups like GDI and EIP — notably NewsGuard — for presenting as independent while disproportionally targeting conservatives.”All the liberal sites like CNN and New York Times get great scores no matter what they do,” Ruddy said at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference.”Think about what CNN did — all the problems, the scandals, the Cuomos, the Russian collusion — and they’re among the highest-rated by NewsGuard,” he added.

