Media outlets report that despite promises from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Haitian migrants are being released into the U.S. interior. One official told the Associated Press the number of migrants released in recent days is in the thousands. “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas said during a press conference in Del Rio on Monday. “Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s lives.” “We in DHS are securing additional transportation to accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other destinations in the Western Hemisphere,” he stated. Despite these bold promises of removal, it appears the number of Haitians being removed is in the hundreds while those being released are in the thousands.

The AP reports:

The releases come amid a quick effort to empty the camp under a bridge that, according to some estimates, held more than 14,000 people over the weekend in a town of 35,000 people. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, during a visit Tuesday to Del Rio, said the county’s top official told him the most recent tally at the camp was about 8,600 migrants.

The criteria for deciding who is flown to Haiti and who is released in the U.S. was unclear, but two U.S. officials said single adults were the priority for expulsion flights. Fox News also reports the release of Haitian migrants into the U.S. interior. The migrants are reportedly being flown by Aero Airways, a major government contractor, to U.S. destinations including Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, New York City, Yakima (Washington), and Harrisburg (Pennsylvania). The AP claims as many as 6,000 migrants have been released from the camp in Del Rio, Texas.

