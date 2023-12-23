Biden admin planned to keep Chinese spy balloon news a secret from the public — and even Congress: report

The Biden administration planned to keep the Chinese spy balloon that traveled across North America this year a secret from the public and even from Congress — and only came clean after civilians saw the massive white orb over Montana, according to a damning new report.

“Before it was spotted publicly, there was the intention to study it and let it pass over and not ever tell anyone about it,” a former senior US official told NBC News Friday, nearly 11 months after the balloon penetrated American airspace and began a meandering week-long tour of sensitive military sites.

When the North American Aerospace Defense Command saw the huge spycraft enter US airspace over Alaska Jan. 27, commander Gen. Glen VanHerck called Gen. Mark Milley, President Biden’s top military adviser, to flag the administration on the alarming intrusion.

