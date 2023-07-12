The White House has come out against a provision in the annual defense spending bill that would require the military to base promotion decisions on who is the best candidate for the job, regardless of their race.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) included the merit clause on a list of eight that are opposed by the administration and would reverse many of the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) policies Biden forced on all federal agencies just hours after taking office.

“The administration strongly opposes the House’s sweeping attempts to eliminate the [Defense Department’s] longstanding DEIA efforts and related initiatives to promote a cohesive and inclusive force,” OMB wrote.

“DoD’s strategic advantage in a complex global security environment is the diverse and dynamic talent pool from which we draw,” it added.

Other GOP-proposed provisions the White House rebuffed include bans on funding for critical race theory and drag shows, eliminating the position of the Pentagon’s DEI chief and blocking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from “appointing or employing a military or civilian employee whose duties include diversity, equity, and inclusion” to a senior-level position.

