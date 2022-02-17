WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden has appointed Sam Brinton, an outspoken drag queen and “queer activist”, to oversee spent fuel and waste in the nuclear energy office of the Department of Energy.

Brinton, a graduate of MIT with dual master’s degrees in nuclear engineering and technology, has also been an activist for Global Zero and the gay and transgender suicide prevention organization, The Trevor Project, and has advocated against gay conversion therapy.

He previously advised President Donald Trump on nuclear waste matters, according to The Washington Examiner.

“I have accepted the offer to serve as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy,” Brinton wrote on LinkedIn. “In this role I’ll be doing what I always dreamed of doing, leading the effort to solve the nation’s nuclear waste challenges.”

Brinton has raised eyebrows on social media for his open advocacy of sexual fetishism and expressed enthusiasm for “puppy play,” a sexual “kink” involving role-playing as animals, in a post in the student newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017.

