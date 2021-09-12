GRABIEN:

When President Biden was still Candidate Biden, he told Americans he wasn’t even sure Americans should take a vaccine that President Trump had ushered through FDA emergency clearance, let alone that such a treatment would be mandated.

After the election, his administration repeatedly reassured they weren’t budging, and that there was nothing to worry about.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory,” Biden said last December. “I wouldn’t demand to be mandatory.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Biden elected to keep on as head of the National Institute of Health’s Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, likewise repeatedly insisted the federal government would never break from its precedent of leaving vaccination mandates to more local governing bodies.

“You don’t want to mandate, and try and force anyone to take a vaccine,” Fauci said earlier this year. “We’ve never done that.”

Fauci specifically said such a federal government would be unenforceable: “We don’t want to be mandating from the federal government to the general population. It would be unenforceable, and not appropriate.”

Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, has also used the White House lectern to remind Americans the administration had no such plans.

“Our interest is very simple, from the federal government, which is Americans’ privacy and rights should be protected,” Psaki said just two months ago.

In another press briefing, Psaki emphasized: Mandating vaccinations is “not the role of the federal government.”

And it’s not just the Biden Administration. The Democratic Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) agreed the government has no such power, saying just last month: “We cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do.”

