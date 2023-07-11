National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hinted that the cocaine found at the White House likely came from construction workers working in the area for renovation instead of the Biden family.

Sullivan noted that the space has not been in use recently as the area by the situation room has not been undergoing renovations.

He said, “I would make a point about the Situation Room because I think there’s been a lot questionable reporting on this. The Situation Room is not in use and has not been in use for months because it is currently under construction.”

The space currently being used as a substitute for the space is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “[T]he only people coming in and going out of the Sit Room in this period have been workers who are getting it ready to go,” Sullivan added.

Cocaine was first said to have been found in the library of the White House, then the West Wing, and then in the West Executive Entrance near the Situation Room.

“There was no issue with the situation room relative to this,” Sullivan went on. “We have rigorous drug testing policies at the White House. We have rigorous drug use policies here at the White House.”

