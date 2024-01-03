Biden Admin Asks SCOTUS for Border Patrol to Remove Razor Wire

The Joe Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the U.S. Border Patrol to remove razor wire at barricades along the U.S.-Mexico border.The Biden administration made the request amid its ongoing dispute with Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.“The dispute is over whether the Border Patrol has the legal authority to cut concertina wire that Texas had installed on the banks of the Rio Grande. The state sued last year to stop the wire cutting, saying it illegally destroys state property and undermines security in order to assist migrants in crossing the border,” noted CNN.“A federal appeals court last month ordered Border Patrol agents to stop the practice while court proceedings play out, and the Justice Department on Tuesday filed an emergency application, asking the Supreme Court to overturn that decision,” it added.The department wrote in its appeal to the Supreme Court that “federal law unambiguously grants Border Patrol agents the authority, without a warrant, to access private land within 25 miles of the international border.”

READ MORE