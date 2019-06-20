BREITBART:

Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign had its first high-profile departure on Wednesday, amid a mounting controversy over the candidate’s praise of two fervent segregationists.

Mark Putnam, a political strategist and television ad maker, told The New York Times he was leaving Biden’s campaign.

“I wish the vice president well,” Putnam said, before refusing to discuss the parameters of his exit.

He “declined to address the reasons for his departure,” according to the Times report, “though they did not appear to be related to Mr. Biden’s struggles over the last few weeks concerning abortion rights and race.”

On Tuesday, the Democrat frontrunner invoked his friendship with the late Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA) while arguing he was the best candidate to forge a bipartisan “consensus” if elected president.