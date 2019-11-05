AP:

Without naming her, Joe Biden attacked fellow Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday for employing a “condescending” approach to politics that smacks of “elitism.”

The comments, made at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh and in a Medium post published simultaneously online, marked a stark escalation of the brewing confrontation between Biden and Warren, two leading candidates who represent different wings of the Democratic Party.

Biden’s comments came in response to Warren’s swipe last week that Biden is “running in the wrong presidential primary” and “repeating Republican talking points” with his criticism of her “Medicare for All” plan. The Massachusetts senator released new details of her plan last week and immediately faced veiled jabs from her opponents and sharp questions from reporters.

Without using her name, Biden referenced Warren’s attack and criticized those in the party who run with the argument that “you agree with me or you have no courage.” He also said it’s “condescending” to have a “my way or the highway” approach to policy.