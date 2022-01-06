BREITBART:

President Joe Biden is diverting Chinese coronavirus funding away from Americans and using it to fly border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior, a Republican congressman says.

As Breitbart News has reported over the last few weeks, Biden has been accused of using Pennsylvania as a transportation spot for border crossers and illegal aliens where flights are charted in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Most recently, former Rep. Lou Barletta (R) — now running for governor in Pennsylvania — accused Biden of flying border crossers and illegal aliens to eastern communities in the state. Barletta said:

First, we had to discover for ourselves that illegal immigrants were being shipped into northeast Pennsylvania on at least four flights. But then when people demanded information, the flights were shifted to the Lehigh Valley and they just hoped no one would notice.

This week, in statements to the media, Gov. Tom Wolf (D) seemingly confirmed Biden’s secret migrant flights to Pennsylvania but excused them as merely a stopping point for passengers’ final destination, which remains unknown.

