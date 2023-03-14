President Biden revealed on Monday that former President Jimmy Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy when he dies, before recognizing that he “shouldn’t say that.”

Biden, 80, made the apparent gaffe during a Democratic Party fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., while speaking about the health of Carter, who entered hospice care on Feb. 19.

“I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Biden told the audience of some 40 guests, according to the Hill.

“He asked me to do his eulogy,” Biden said, before catching himself and adding, “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”

READ MORE