President Joe Biden has raised eyebrows after skipping dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday night and instead heading straight to his hotel in Lithuania. A US official blamed the 80-year-old president’s busy schedule over four days and said he’s preparing for a ‘big speech’ on Wednesday when asked why he wasn’t attending. Biden, who has only been in Europe since Sunday night and went to the beach on Saturday, had Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend instead. The president’s snub came after he told Turkish President Recep Erdogan he would win re-election – and would be working with him for the next five years. Despite mounting concerns about his health and age, he was confident about his chances in 2024. Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term.

