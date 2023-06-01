President Biden has fallen on stage while handing out diplomas at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief stumbled and fell to his knees and then got back up during the graduation ceremony in an incident likely to spark more concerns about his age as the nation’s oldest president seeks a second term.

He was assisted by Air Force officials when he fell to the ground.

The president then walked away without help and appeared to point to a sandbag on the stage that he appeared to trip over.

It is just his latest stumble after he fell up the stairs while boarding Air Force One last year and toppled over on his bike near his Delaware beach house. He was not harmed in either incident.

A pool reporter traveling with the president to Colorado said Biden ‘was walking back to his seat when fell. He appeared to have tripped on a black sandbag on the stage.

