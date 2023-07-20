A bombshell FBI informant file containing a $10 million bribery allegation against President Biden and his son was released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, showing that a Ukrainian oligarch claimed he was “coerced” into making the payoff.

The owner of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky, told an FBI informant in late 2015 or early 2016 during a meeting near Kyiv that “it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden,” according to the redacted FD-1023 form.

“Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden ‘was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky’s) dog was smarter,’ Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden (on Burisma’s board) ‘so everything will be okay,’” the document says.

According to the report, the source then inquired whether Hunter Biden or Joe Biden told Zlochevsky he should “retain” the younger Biden; Zlochevsky replied, “They both did.”

In an addendum to the report from June 2020, the source told investigators that Zlochevsky claimed to have 17 recordings of conversations with the Bidens — two of which involved Joe.

