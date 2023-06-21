The King James Bible will return to shelves in a northern Utah district that sparked a public outcry last month after banning the sacred text from middle and elementary schools after a single complaint from a parent alleging “violence and profanity” were contained in its pages.

AP reports officials from the Davis School District, which educates 72,000 students north of Salt Lake City, informed a board meeting Tuesday the district had determined the King James Bible was age-appropriate for all district libraries.

The backflip means the board sided with 70 people who filed appeals after the Bible was banned earlier this month, as Breitbart News reported.

The committee wrote in a decision published along with school board materials:

Based on their assessment of community standards, the appeal committee determined that The Bible has significant, serious value for minors which outweighs the violent or vulgar content it contains.

The committee did not elaborate on its original reasoning or which passages contained “vulgarity or violence.”

