‘BH 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Viciously Attacked by Bikers in L.A.

Actor Ian Ziering was attacked by a mob of urban bikers in Los Angeles. It is completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/FeVo0CHrpe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

Ian Ziering spoke out after he was involved in a shocking daytime brawl with a band of mini-bike riders in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 59, took to his Instagram on Monday to share details of the ‘alarming incident’ and update fans on the status of his 10-year-old daughter, Penna, who was seated in his car at the time of the altercation.

‘While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation,’ he began.

‘In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.’

A video of the violent episode shows the star clashing with four bikers who threw punches and kicks before he sprinted across the street on Hollywood Boulevard.

